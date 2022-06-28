Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
DRDO, Indian Army Successfully Test Indigenously-developed Anti-tank Guided Missile

The defense ministry announced successful testing of an indigenously-developed anti-tank-guided missile by the DRDO and the Indian Army in Maharashtra.

Representative image of a missile

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 10:31 pm

The DRDO and the Indian Army successfully tested indigenously-developed anti-tank guided missile at KK range in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, the defense ministry said. The anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) was successfully test-fired from the Arjun battle tank, the ministry's statement noted.

 “In the test, the ATGM hit the bull's eye with textbook precision and successfully defeated the target at minimum ranges. Telemetry systems recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missile,” it mentioned. Engaging the targets at lower ranges is a challenge due to the dimensional constraints of tank-launched ATGMs, which has been successfully accomplished by the ATGM for the Arjun tank, it added. 

 “With the trial, the ATGM's capability to engage targets from minimum to maximum range has been established. Earlier the trials have been successful for maximum range,” the statement read. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO and Indian Army for the successful trial of the ATGM, the statement added.

