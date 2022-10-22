Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Don't Go On Strikes, Tie Black Ribbon Instead: Gehlot Appeals To Doctors

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday appealed to the doctors to not go on strikes every time they have a demand and instead tie a black ribbon to express displeasure to avoid any inconvenience to the patients.

Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot Photo: PTI

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 8:16 pm

He said there will be no shortage of funds for the medical sector as it is a top priority of the state government.

He said there will be no shortage of funds for the medical sector as it is a top priority of the state government.  

"Health and medical sector is my top priority. There will be no shortage of funds, but one of my demands is that they (doctors) will not go on strike at least," he told the media after interacting with the doctors at the Government SMS Hospital here.  

"The only thing I have said to the doctor is that please make a promise to me that you will not go on strike. If you have displeasure, have demanded from the government, then tie a black ribbon," Gehlot said.  

He said doctors are considered to be a form of God as they save lives. If there is a strike, the patient suffers and surgeries are postponed.  

The chief minister also appealed to the private hospitals to show sensitivity.

According to the spirit of the constitution, education and health services cannot be commercial work, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)

