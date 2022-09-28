Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Don't Believe In Rumours Of Child Kidnapping: Goa Police

Despite reports of attempts to kidnap children from schools, the Goa Police has cautioned residents not to believe rumours.

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 9:39 am

The Goa Police have appealed to people in the state not to believe in rumours about attempts to kidnap children from schools, saying no such incidents have been reported.

The police appealed on Tuesday after a mob thrashed a man in Vasco town suspecting him to be involved in kidnapping a minor boy.

Director General of Police Jaspal Singh in a tweet said, "Some schools are issuing advisories based on incidents of attempted kidnappings. It is clarified that no such incidents have been reported and there is no such trend."         

"While it is important to take precaution we advise all to not believe in rumours as they might cause panic,” he added.

The Vasco police said a mob attacked a man suspecting him to be involved in kidnapping a boy. 

"The man is mentally unstable and he would be admitted to the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (near Panaji) after getting proper court orders,” a police official said. 

