Diwali Celebrations Escalated To Violence In Gujarat, 19 Detained

After Navaratri, Diwali was also not so peaceful in Guajarat’s Vadodora. A fight over bursting firecrackers took a shape of communal clashes between two communities in the city’s Panigate area during the midnight.

The Police have already detained 19 people relating to the case. Panigate has always been a communally sensitive area.

According to PTI, petrol bomb had also been hurled at the Police. Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashpal Jaganiya, Vadodora told the news agency that within an hour of the clashes a petrol bomb was thrown at them from a third floor of a building. The person had been nabbed immediately.

Till now, no report of severe injury was found. One motorbike caught fire as a rocket firecracker fell on it.

“Following an issue over the bursting of firecrackers and hurling rocket bombs at each other, people from two communities pelted stones at each other,” the DCP said.

The mob also reportedly torched public vehicles and according to the reports of India Today, some of them even cut off the electricity so that the rioters couldn’t be identified through the CCTV footage.

The investigation is underway and the habitual offenders from both the communities are rounded up, the police said.

