Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Disgraceful: Mayawati On BJP Leader's Controversial Remarks On Particular Religion

On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments against the religion in it.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 1:41 pm

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday termed as "disgraceful" the alleged remarks made of BJP leader T Raja Singh against a religion and asked was it not the responsibility of the party's leadership to restrain its people to maintain peace in the country. 

The BJP's Telangana MLA was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged controversial remarks against a particular religion.

In a tweet, the BSP president said "The heated atmosphere across the country has not even cooled down completely over the controversial remarks by now-suspended Nupur Sharma. Now another BJP leader, Telangana MLA Raja Singh did the same kind of provocative act, which is disgraceful and utterly condemnable."

In another tweet, she said, "Although the Telangana government has arrested the BJP MLA in Hyderabad today, is it not the responsibility of the BJP leadership to keep its people restrained and controlled to maintain peace and tranquillity besides saving the country's image from getting hurt abroad."

-With PTI Input

