Dharmendra Pradhan Bats For 'One Nation, One Election'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday advocated for a "one nation, one election" system, saying administrative reform is needed to ensure that the country's pace of development is not disrupted.

"When elections happen at different times in different places, half of the time the development works are disrupted because of the Model Code of Conduct. The new generation of the country should get the development of the country at a faster speed. So administrative reforms are needed," Pradhan said at a summit hosted by the TV9 Network.

"Earlier, there was a tradition of one nation, one election … in the first election in the 1950s, there used to be one general and assembly election … slowly, due to a lack of majority, coalition governments, there were disruptions and the trend changed," he said. Asked whether the country will head towards a one nation, one election system if the BJP forms the government at the Centre for a third time, Pradhan said, "Definitely."

The senior BJP leader said there were doubts raised by people earlier on the possibility of reforms such as "one nation, one tax" and "one nation, one identity".