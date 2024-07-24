Detain And Punish: National Security Act And Cow Slaughter In Madhya Pradesh

The Allahabad High Court, in Saeed vs. State of UP, observed that slaughtering a cow in private and away from the public eye in dark hours, perhaps for survival or meat consumption, cannot be used to invoke public order’ for the purpose of the NSA. However, in Morena, the NSA was invoked in near identical circumstances, where the meat was allegedly seized from the accused’s house, explicitly not a public space. The MP High Court, in Pappu Safiuddin Qureshi vs State of MP, also observed that to take preventive detention actions, authorities must have legal ‘satisfaction’ that the presence of such a person in society would be prejudicial to public order. In these instances, the accused were arrested for cow slaughter and remanded to judicial custody. Despite no apparent disturbance of public order, the NSA was invoked post-facto, curtailing the accused’s right to seek bail. Notably, offences under the cow slaughter Act are punishable by a maximum of 7 years for which arrest cannot be made by default.