Home National

Dengue Patient Dies After Being Given 'Mosambi' Juice Instead Of Plasma In UP

The incident has been linked to a fake blood bank unit operating in Uttar Pradesh which scams patients by substituting 'mosambi' juice in place of the expensive plasma while charging patients for the latter.

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 11:04 pm

In a tragic yet bizarre incident, a dengue patient in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj died in a hospital after he was reportedly injected with mosambi (sweet lime) juice instead of plasma. According to reports, the incident was no accident and was the work of a fake blood bank unit operating in the state which scams patients by substituting 'mosambi' juice in place of the expensive plasma while charging patients for the latter.

Both plasma and mosambi juice have a similar colour and concentration, making it easier for them to fool people. 

A video exposing the racquet has gone viral on social media. As per reports, a police investigation into the matter has been initiated after the death of the dengue patient who had been exposed to spurious or fake plasma. 

The incident comes against the backdrop of rising dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, October 19, the Allahabad High Court directed the Municipal Corporation Lucknow to apprise it of the steps taken for the control and prevention of dengue.  

A PIL has alleged the spread of dengue fever in the city and blamed the state authorities for apparently failing to take steps to control or prevent it. Responding to the petition, the HC Bench directed the authorities to support the local administration in providing manpower, machines or funds for the purpose.  

The Bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order on the PIL filed by Ashish Mishra.  
 Fixing October 21, the court directed the state to tell it why IT solutions are not being utilised for purchase and use of medicines in different government hospitals in the state.  

(With inputs from PTI)

