Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Delhi Records 8.3 Degrees Minimum Temperature

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 10:12 am

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, while the air quality remained “very poor.” The mercury is likely to dip to 6 degrees Celsius in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department said.  

The capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius -- three notches below normal -- on Tuesday. It was the lowest temperature in the month since November 23, 2020 (6.2 degrees Celsius).  

The capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 365. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.  

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had directed authorities on November 14 to revoke the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under stage III of Graded Response Action Plan, including a ban on non-essential construction activities. 

(With PTI Inputs)

