Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Delhi Records 440 Covid Cases, Two Deaths; Positivity Rate 0.83 Per Cent

Delhi had on Friday recorded 460 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent, and two deaths.

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 9:32 pm

Delhi on Friday reported 440 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.83 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,59,054 and the death toll climbed to 26,119, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 53,173, it said.

Delhi had on Friday recorded 460 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent, and two deaths. On Thursday, it had reported 556 cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent, and six deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

With PTI Inputs

