Journalist And AltNews Co-founder Mohammad Zubair Arrested For 'Hurting Religious Sentiment' In Delhi

Delhi Police on Monday arrest journalist Mohammad Zubair on charges of allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Zubair, one of the founders of fact-checking website AltNews, was arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity.

AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha said Zubair was called to Delhi for questioning in a different case but arrested in this case.

Mandatory notice was not given, Sinha alleged.

"No FIR copy is being given to us despite repeated requests," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, police in its version has that Zubair had joined the investigation in a case registered at the Special Cell police station, mentioned NDTV report.

It said Zubair was arrested "after having sufficient evidence on record".

It added Zubair is sill being questioned and will be presented before a magistrate on Tuesday to seek further custody.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added.)

