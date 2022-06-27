Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Journalist And AltNews Co-founder Mohammad Zubair Arrested For 'Hurting Religious Sentiment' In Delhi

Journalist Mohammad Zubair, one of the founders of fact-checking website AltNews, was arrested by Delhi Police in an alleged case of promoting enmity.

Journalist And AltNews Co-founder Mohammad Zubair Arrested For 'Hurting Religious Sentiment' In Delhi
Journalist Mohammad Zubair.(File photo) Twitter

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 9:22 pm

Delhi Police on Monday arrest journalist Mohammad Zubair  on charges of allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Zubair, one of the founders of fact-checking website AltNews, was arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity.

AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha said Zubair was called to Delhi for questioning in a different case but arrested in this case. 

Mandatory notice was not given, Sinha alleged.

"No FIR copy is being given to us despite repeated requests," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, police in its version has  that Zubair had joined the investigation in a case registered at the Special Cell police station, mentioned NDTV report.

It said Zubair was arrested "after having sufficient evidence on record".

It added Zubair is sill being questioned and will be presented before a magistrate on Tuesday to seek further custody. 

(This is a developing story. More details will be added.)
 

