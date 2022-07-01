Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Police Apprehends Juvenile For Stabbing Elderly Man To Death

The juvenile has been apprehended, they said. The police received information on Thursday that an injured man was lying on a street in Vishwas Nagar, officials said. 

undefined
Delhi Police Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 5:52 pm

A 17-year-old drunk youth stabbed an elderly man to death after the latter shouted at him in Shahdara’s Vishwas Nagar area, police said on Friday. 

The juvenile has been apprehended, they said. The police received information on Thursday that an injured man was lying on a street in Vishwas Nagar, officials said. 

The police reached the spot and found that an elderly man was lying unconscious and blood was coming out from his abdominal area and nose. He was taken to Hedgewar hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said. 

Related stories

Delhi Plastic Ban: Warning Notice Till July 10, Action After It For Single Use Plastic Ban Violation

SUP Ban Violation In Delhi To Invite Fine Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh Or Jail Term: Gopal Rai

Head Constable Attacked While Checking Vehicles In Delhi; 3 Arrested

The deceased was identified as Horam (73), a resident of Vishwas Nagar in Shahdara. Due to his old age, Horam had not been working for the last 20 years, police said. 

The deceased's son Vijay Pal said Horam usually went out for a walk early in the morning. On Thursday, he left home around 4 am, police said. 

The police analysed the footage of CCTV cameras and apprehended a 17-year-old boy. The juvenile said he was drunk and stabbed the victim after he shouted at him in the morning for no reason, the DCP said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi Police Stabbed To Death Juvenile Arrested Juvenile Justice Act FIR New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera