Monday, May 30, 2022
Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Arrested In Money Laundering Case: All You Need To Know

Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate(ED) case against Satyendar Jain is based on an FIR registered in 2017 by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 30 May 2022 8:22 pm

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by Enforcement Directorate(ED) in an alleged money laundering case.

Here is everything about the case:

The ED case against Jain is based on a FIR registered in 2017 by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI had registered FIR against Jain under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI complaint had said Jain couldn’t explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder. 

CBI had registered a case against Jain, his wife and four others on charges of corruption. 

The agency(CBI) has also questioned Jain in the case.

In April this year, ED had provisionally attached immovable properties belonging to companies allegedly linked to Satyendar Jain and his relatives. The immovable properties of Jain and his relatives were said to be worth Rs 4.81 crore. 

The attachments against Jain  had been made in connection with a case of money laundering being probed by ED.

Jain was also questioned recently by ED before his arrested on Monday.

It was in  2018, Jain was questioned in the case against him by ED.


 

