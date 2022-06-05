Sunday, Jun 05, 2022
Delhi Logs Minimum Temperature Of 27.4 deg C, Heatwave Conditions Likely

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with heat wave conditions at isolated places and strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph during the day.

Weather: Heatwave in Delhi PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Updated: 05 Jun 2022 12:46 pm

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday as the city is poised to experience heatwave conditions at isolated places during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity was 23 per cent at 8.30 am. The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with heat wave conditions at isolated places and strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph during the day.

Related stories

Heatwave Returns To North, Central India After Brief Respite From High Temperatures

Delhi's maximum temperature is likely to touch 43 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. On Saturday, the maximum temperature touched 43.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average while the minimum temperature touched 28.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average.

(With PTI inputs)

