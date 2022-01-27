Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Delhi Lifts Weekend Curfew, Odd-Even Rule: Here's What's Open, What's Not

As the Covid-19 situation improves in Delhi, the government has allowed bars, pubs, government offices and non-essential shops to function with certain limitations. Schools, however, remain shut.

Delhi lifts weekend curfew and odd-even rule for opening shops - Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 2:56 pm

Amid rising consensus over the diminishing impact of Omicron, the Delhi government on Thursday announced its decision to lift the weekend curfew and the rule to open shops on an odd-even basis. The decision was made at a meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Here are the new rules by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority regarding Covid curfews and protocols:

No weekend curfew 

The DDMA had imposed a weekend curfew in Delhi at the start of the new year on January 4 amid rising cases of Covid-19. The curfew has now been lifted.

No more odd-even 

The DDM has also altered the rule to open non-essential shops on just an odd-even basis. In view of the improving Covid-19 situations, shops have been allowed to open on all days now including both essential and non-essential.

A security guard outside vacant Khan Market in Delhi | Image credit: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook



Bars, pubs and govt offices to open

Under new rules, bars and pubs will be allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity. The decision came after the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) made an appeal to the Delhi CM and LG to open restaurants amid mounting losses faced by the hospitality and hotel industry. Cinema halls will also be allowed to function with 50 per cent seating.

Offices to open with caps

The same goes for government offices which have been allowed to function with 50 per cent of staff. Private offices had been asked to shut down. Work-from-home order continue for private offices except those in the 'Exempted Category' as defined under the DDMA's GARP guidelines from last year.

Wedding parties allowed

Under previous rules, weddings or parties can only be held at home with a 20-person cap on the guest list. Now, the DDMA has allowed open ceremonies to be held with 200 guests and 50 per cent seating inside closed venues. 

Delhi Police | Image credit: PTI

Schools to remain shut

The DDMA has not yet ordered the reopening of schools despite the demands of several parents and students. As per officials, Anil Bajal said that the matter will be reviewed next week. The decision to not reopen schools came even after Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Wednesday stressed the importance of reopening education institutions to ensure the prevention of "further damage to the social and emotional well-being of children", NDTV reported.

Night curfew still in place 

Night curfew, which is in place from 10 pm to 5 am on weekdays is to continue until further notice, 

