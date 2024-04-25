National

NCR Shockers: Vendor Stabbed To Death In Fight Near Delhi's India Gate, Another Killed By Drunk Men In Gurugram

In the first case a 25-year-old ice cream vendor was stabbed to death near Delhi's India Gate during a fight, while in the second, two men in an inebriated condition murdered a street vendor in Haryana's Gurugram after an argument.

Advertisement

Couple Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Gurugram Over Unpaid Loans
info_icon

A 25-year-old ice cream vendor was stabbed to death near Delhi's India Gate on Wednesday night after an argument, police officials said on Thursday.

While the vendor, identified as Prabhakar was stabbed to death during a fight, police said it seems to be a case of personal enmity, adding that suspect has been apprehended.

A case of murder is being registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). CCTV cameras are being scanned so that the accused can be identified, Delhi Police said.

According to police Prabhakar was standing near his trolley when he was attacked by a person on Wednesday night. He collapsed after being stabbed, a police officer said.

Advertisement

People who spotted him lying on the ground informed the police.

"Prima facie, it is suspected to be a case of personal enmity as we have apprehended a suspect," the officer said, adding that futher investigations are on.

Prabhakar was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, police said.

In another similar case, two men in an inebriated condition murdered a street vendor in Haryana's Gurugram after an argument between them, police said on Wednesday.

Sumit (20) and Aakash (23) were on Tuesday night partying and consuming alcohol when around 10:30 pm an argument broke out between them and street vendor Arvind (32) near Wazirabad market, SHO (sector 53) Rajender Kumar said.

Advertisement

During the brawl, the two men smashed a glass bottle on Arvind’s head and fled, police said.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the injured to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  2. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know
  3. Al Pacino Birthday Special: 'Heat' To 'Scarface', 7 Stellar Performances That Highlight The Oscar-Winner's Legacy
  4. Age Of Agitation: Student Protests Surge Across U.S. Universities Over Israel's War On Gaza
  5. Podcast Star Alex Cooper And Matt Kaplan Say 'I Do' In Dreamy Riviera Maya Wedding Celebration
  6. Young And Angry: Columbia Student Protests Continue To Rattle The Powers That Be
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: AAP Announces Sunita Kejriwal To Lead Delhi Roadshows Amidst Husband's Arrest
  8. Sports News LIVE: Liverpool's Premier League Title Hopes Dented After 0-2 Loss At Everton