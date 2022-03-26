Delhi Govt Presents Rs 75,800 Crores Annual Budget: All You Need To Know

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday presented its annual budget of ₹ 75,800 crores in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23.

Delhi Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia in Budget speech:



Delhi Budget for the financial year 2022-23 is 'Rozgar Budget.

More than 1.78 lakh youngsters got employment in the last 7 years in Delhi; 51,307 of them got govt jobs.

Private sector in Delhi generated over 10 lakh jobs since COVID-19 broke out.

20 lakh new jobs to be created in next five years. Delhi's economy recovering gradually from the COVID-19 impact

Delhi's share in the country's GDP increased from 3.94 per cent in 2011-12 to 4.21 per cent in 2021-22.

Rs 6,154 crore allocated to civic bodies in Delhi Budget 2022-23

The working population in Delhi to be increased from 33 per cent to 45 per cent in the coming 5 years.

New electronic city to be set up in Delhi.

Five well-known markets in Delhi to be developed to create 1.5 lakh jobs; Rs 100 crore allocated for it.

Delhi Shopping Festival proposed to spruce up the retail market, Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival for the wholesale market.

Delhi Bazar portal to connect shopkeepers to consumers. Asia's largest garment market in Gandhi Nagar to be developed as garment hub

New start-up policies will be launched.

Shopping festivals will increase no. of tourists by 4 lakh, have a favourable impact on the lives of 12L people employed in these sectors.

Rs 250 crore allocated for Delhi Shopping Festival and Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival.

Rs 20 crore set aside for Rozgar Bazar, expected to benefit 10 lakh vendors in Delhi.

The state government will create 3 lakh jobs in the retail sector in the next five years and over 1.20 lakh new employment opportunities in the next year.

Smart urban farming to be promoted turned into a mass movement in association with Pusa Institute; 25,000 jobs are expected to be created.

25,000 jobs will be created for women under the 'Smart Urban Farming' initiative.

Rs 9,669 Cr allocated for the health sector, Rs 475 Cr for mohalla clinics and polyclinics, Rs 1,900 Cr to upgrade Delhi govt hospitals.

Delhi government to conduct employment audit of budget allocations for its departments and agencies.

Rs 16,278 Cr allocated for education, Rs 1,300 Cr for drains, streets, water supply in unauthorised colonies.

(with inputs from PTI)