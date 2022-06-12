Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Delhi Experiences A Drop In Temperature, Warm Mornings In The City

New Delhi temperature has witnessed a minute drop in the temperature in comparison to the past few days.

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 2:36 pm

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the city settled at 32.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.


The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am is 29 per cent, they said.


According to the IMD, the weather office has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder and lightning for the day and the maximum temperature is expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius.


On Saturday, the maximum temperature touched 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average temperature and the minimum was 29.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the average temperature.

