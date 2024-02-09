Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail To Rabri Devi, Daughters In Railways Land-for-Job Case; Next Hearing On Feb 28

The accused trio appeared in court in response to the summons issued by the court, acting on the charge sheet filed by the ED.

The case revolves around allegations related to a land-for-job scheme within the Railways.

During the proceedings, the court questioned the ED about the necessity of the accused's custody, highlighting that the investigative agency had not arrested them during its prior inquiry.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the case continues to draw attention, with the next hearing slated for February 28.