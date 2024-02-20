Delhi CM Approves Signing Of MoU On First Three Metro Corridors Under Phase-4: Statement

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Delhi government, the Centre and the DMRC on the first three corridors being built under Phase-IV of the metro, an official statement issued on Monday said.

At present, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is carrying out construction work on a 65.2-km stretch of three priority corridors spanning 45 stations as part of this project.

These three corridors are Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km), Majlis Park-Maujpur (12.55 km), both of which are extensions of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line and Pink Line, and Aerocity-Tughlakabad (23.62 km), which is being built as Golden Line to connect the Violet Line and the Airport Line from their respective ends.