Defense Expo To Be Held From October 18th-22nd In Gandhinagar, Gujrat

This year's DefExpo will be held in Gandhinagar in Gujrat between 18th and 22nd October.

DefExpo 2020

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 10:29 pm

Premier defense exhibition DefExpo-2022, which was postponed in March, will now be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat between October 18 and 22, the defense ministry said on Monday.

The exhibition was earlier proposed to be held between March 10 and 14 in Gandhinagar. However, on March 4, the ministry postponed the event stating that participants were experiencing problems related to logistics. On Monday, the ministry said the five-day event -- comprising three business days and two public days -- will take place in Gandhinagar between October 18 and October 22.

"Live demonstrations showcasing the equipment and skill set of the armed forces, DPSUs (defense public sector units) and industry will be held on all five days at Sabarmati River Front," the ministry mentioned. DefExpo 2022 is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve self-reliance in defense and export of USD 5 billion by 2025, it said.

This year’s DefExpo would be the 12th edition of the prestigious biennial defense exhibition. 

DefExpo-2022 Gujarat DPSUs (defense Public Sector Units) Narendra Modi Sabarmati River Front
