Death Of Uttarakhand BJP Leader's Wife During Raid By UP Police Triggers Public Outcry, CBI Probe Sought

The death of the wife of a BJP leader in Uttarakhand has triggered massive public outcry and protests. The incident relates to the death of Gurpreet Kaur, the wife of the BJP's Jaspur Block chief, Gurtaj Bhullar, in Uttarakhand on Wednesday during an exchange of fire between locals and the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Gurtaj has alleged that there is a larger conspiracy behind the death of his wife. Speaking to India Today, he said that he wanted a CBI investigation into the matter as they did not use any weapons, instead, they handed them over to the police.

The UP Police were carrying out an operation in Uttarakhand to nab a criminal who had a bounty of Rs50,000. During the raid, a scuffle broke out between the police, locals and the family of the BJP leader. Angry villagers surrounded the police, leading to firing from both sides where Gurpreet was shot.

Afterwards, the locals and the family caught four people and handed them over to the police. Further, protesting the death of Gurpreet, angry villagers blocked a National Highway calling for the heavy deployment of the police force.

The UP Police have said that one of their personnel was shot and is in critical condition.

As per media reports, the Uttarakhand Police were not aware of the operation launched by UP Police in the state.