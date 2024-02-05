DDA Faces Legal Action: Delhi HC Orders Status Quo After Centuries-Old Mosque Demolished

In recent developments, the Delhi High Court has intervened following the demolition of Masjid Akhoondji, a mosque with a history spanning 700 years in Mehrauli, Delhi. Responding to an urgent application by the Delhi Waqf Board's managing committee, Justice Sachin Datta directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to maintain the current state of the land until February 12.
The DDA had razed the historic mosque and its associated madrasa on January 30 as part of a broader initiative to remove unauthorised structures in Sanjay Van, a reserved forest area in Delhi. The DDA justified its actions by stating that the Religious Committee had approved the removal of these religious structures, as detailed in the meeting minutes from January 27, 2024.
Advertisement
The petitioner's counsel, advocate Sham Khwaja, highlighted that the committee had earlier reminded the authorities about a High Court order requiring demarcation, and subsequent fencing was planned by the petitioner, the Intezamia Masajid Committee.
The Akhoondji mosque had historical significance, even being documented in a 1922 publication by an Archaeological Survey of India officer. Notably, the mosque housed 22 students enrolled in an Islamic boarding school.
Advertisement
Criticism arose as the DDA reportedly did not provide any prior intimation or legal notice to the mosque's managing committee before the demolition. Mohammad Zaffar, a committee member, alleged that the demolition occurred without warning, "in the dark of the night," and all graves within the mosque compound were desecrated. He expressed distress over the disappearance of graves, including those of revered figures and ancestors.
Since the incident, heavy police presence surrounds the site, barricading roads and restricting entry, raising concerns and drawing attention to the larger implications of such actions.