DDA Faces Legal Action: Delhi HC Orders Status Quo After Centuries-Old Mosque Demolished

The petitioner's counsel, advocate Sham Khwaja, highlighted that the committee had earlier reminded the authorities about a High Court order requiring demarcation, and subsequent fencing was planned by the petitioner, the Intezamia Masajid Committee.

The Akhoondji mosque had historical significance, even being documented in a 1922 publication by an Archaeological Survey of India officer. Notably, the mosque housed 22 students enrolled in an Islamic boarding school.