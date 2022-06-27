Monday, Jun 27, 2022
DDA Conducts Anti-Encroachment Drive In Yamuna Flood Plains

Over 100 acres of land falling in the Yamuna Flood Zone had been cleared of encroachment during a series of demolition drives by the DDA during November-December 2015.

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 8:23 pm

The DDA on Monday conducted an anti-encroachment drive in a portion of the environmentally-sensitive Yamuna Flood Zone and "20-30 illegal constructions" were removed, officials said.

The drive near Sarai Kale Khan area was carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) according to the norms outlined by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), they said.

A senior official said, out of about 80 temporary structures, around "20-30 illegal constructions were removed" on Monday. The remaining would be cleared in subsequent phases of the drive, he added.

"This is in pursuant to guideline of the NGT and commitment of the DDA that Yamuna Flood Plain should be removed from encroachments," the authority said.

Over 100 acres of land falling in the Yamuna Flood Zone had been cleared of encroachment during a series of demolition drives by the DDA during November-December 2015.

(With PTI inputs)

