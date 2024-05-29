Day In Pics: May 29, 2024

Young women cover their heads with a scarf and eat ice-cream for relief from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, in Meerut.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha felicitates Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar after she won a gold medal in the women's vault event at the Asian Senior Championships, Uzbekistan.
Residents stand near charred vehicles a day after a fire broke out at a civic authority-run parking lot in Madhu Vihar area of east Delhi. 17 cars were gutted by fire that broke out around midnight.
Police personnel investigate the crime scene after a youth hacked to death eight members of his family and then committed suicide in tribal village of Bodal Kachhar, in Chhindwara district.
Children cool themselves in a water body on a hot summer day, in Gurugram.
Rush of women for opening saving accounts at the GPO following a false rumour that the postal department is depositing Rs 8,000 in every single account opened under India Post Payment Bank (IPPB), in Bengaluru.
People attend the funeral of Rajkot game zone fire victims Khyati Savaliya and Harita Savaliya, in Rajkot.
A boy cools himself at a water pond as temperature soars in New Delhi. Delhi is experiencing scorching temperatures with certain parts of the city reaching nearly 50 degrees Celsius.
Indian cricket team players during a training session for the T20 World Cup in New York.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Ludhiana, Punjab.
BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Mathurapur, West Bengal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a campaign rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Mathurapur, West Bengal.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting in support of party candidate Vikramaditya Singh for Lok Sabha elections, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.
BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut with supporters during a campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, Balasore, Odisha.