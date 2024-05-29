National

Day In Pics: May 29, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 29, 2024

Weather: Hot summer day in Meerut | Photo: PTI

Young women cover their heads with a scarf and eat ice-cream for relief from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, in Meerut.

Manik Saha felicitates Dipa Karmakar
Manik Saha felicitates Dipa Karmakar | Photo: PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha felicitates Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar after she won a gold medal in the women's vault event at the Asian Senior Championships, Uzbekistan.

Fire in east Delhi
Fire in east Delhi | Photo: PTI

Residents stand near charred vehicles a day after a fire broke out at a civic authority-run parking lot in Madhu Vihar area of east Delhi. 17 cars were gutted by fire that broke out around midnight.

Youth kills 8 people and hangs himself
Youth kills 8 people and hangs himself | Photo: PTI

Police personnel investigate the crime scene after a youth hacked to death eight members of his family and then committed suicide in tribal village of Bodal Kachhar, in Chhindwara district.

Weather: Hot day in Gurugram
Weather: Hot day in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

Children cool themselves in a water body on a hot summer day, in Gurugram.

Rush at GPO for IPPB accounts
Rush at GPO for IPPB accounts | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Rush of women for opening saving accounts at the GPO following a false rumour that the postal department is depositing Rs 8,000 in every single account opened under India Post Payment Bank (IPPB), in Bengaluru.

Rajkot game zone fire victims funeral
Rajkot game zone fire victims' funeral | Photo: PTI

People attend the funeral of Rajkot game zone fire victims Khyati Savaliya and Harita Savaliya, in Rajkot.

Weather: Hot Summer in Delhi
Weather: Hot Summer in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

A boy cools himself at a water pond as temperature soars in New Delhi. Delhi is experiencing scorching temperatures with certain parts of the city reaching nearly 50 degrees Celsius.

T20 Cricket WCup: Indias training session
T20 Cricket WCup: India's training session | Photo: PTI

Indian cricket team players during a training session for the T20 World Cup in New York.

Rahul in Ludhiana
Rahul in Ludhiana | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Ludhiana, Punjab.

PM Modis rally in Mathurapur
PM Modi's rally in Mathurapur | Photo: PTI

BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Mathurapur, West Bengal.

PM Modi in Mathurapur
PM Modi in Mathurapur | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a campaign rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Mathurapur, West Bengal.

Priyanka in Kullu
Priyanka in Kullu | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting in support of party candidate Vikramaditya Singh for Lok Sabha elections, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut campaigns in Mandi
Kangana Ranaut campaigns in Mandi | Photo: PTI

BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut with supporters during a campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Mallikarjun Kharge in Odisha
Mallikarjun Kharge in Odisha | Photo: PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, Balasore, Odisha.

