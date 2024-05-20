Day In Pics: May 20, 2024

Congress leader and party candidate Rahul Gandhi during voting for the 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Rae bareli.
Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur with actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut during an election campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Lahaul and Spiti district.
In this file photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting on the sidelines of SCO Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash.
112-year-old Kanchanben Badshah shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meting for Lok Sabha elections, in Cuttack.
JD(S) workers raise slogans during a protest against Congress leaders D.K. Shivakumar and L.R. Shivarame Gowda over the latter's alleged derogatory remarks, heard in a viral audio clip, against former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, in Bengaluru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections, in Puri.
Commuters under a makeshift green mesh canopy installed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to give protection from the scorching heat, at the Liberty traffic signal in Hyderabad.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Kalpana Soren interacts with voters at a polling booth during the Gandey assembly seat by-polls, in Giridih district.