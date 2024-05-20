National

Day In Pics: May 20, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 20, 2024

5th phase of LS polls: Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli Photo: PTI

Congress leader and party candidate Rahul Gandhi during voting for the 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Rae bareli.

1/8
Campaign for LS polls
Campaign for LS polls Photo: PTI

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur with actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut during an election campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Lahaul and Spiti district.

2/8
Iranian Prez dies in helicoper crash
Iranian Prez dies in helicoper crash Photo: PTI

In this file photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting on the sidelines of SCO Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash.

3/8
LS Polls: 5th Phase Voting
LS Polls: 5th Phase Voting Photo: PTI

112-year-old Kanchanben Badshah shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

4/8
PM Modi in Odisha
PM Modi in Odisha Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meting for Lok Sabha elections, in Cuttack.

5/8
JD(S) protest in Bengaluru
JD(S) protest in Bengaluru Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

JD(S) workers raise slogans during a protest against Congress leaders D.K. Shivakumar and L.R. Shivarame Gowda over the latter's alleged derogatory remarks, heard in a viral audio clip, against former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, in Bengaluru.

6/8
PM Modi campaigns in Odisha
PM Modi campaigns in Odisha Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections, in Puri.

7/8
Weather: Hot summer day
Weather: Hot summer day Photo: PTI

Commuters under a makeshift green mesh canopy installed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to give protection from the scorching heat, at the Liberty traffic signal in Hyderabad.

8/8
Gandey by-polls
Gandey by-polls Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Kalpana Soren interacts with voters at a polling booth during the Gandey assembly seat by-polls, in Giridih district.

