Day In Pics: April 10, 2024

Security personnel use water cannon to disperse BJP workers protesting against AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, outside AAP office in New Delhi.
TMC candidate Prasun Banerjee during his door-to-door campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, in Howrah.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan joins people in offering 'namaz', at the Beemapally Dargah Shareef, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Congress candidate for Lok Sabha elections Shashi Tharoor and LDF candidate Pannyan Raveendran participate in Eid al-Fitr celebrations, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, in Thiruvananthapuram.
A volunteer assists a visually impaired person to cast vote via postal ballot, in West Tripura district.
People buy vermicelli at a market on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, in Guwahati.
A Muslim woman gets her hands decorated with henna ahead of Eid al-Fitr, in Nadia.
Widows at an ashram in Vrindavan.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State and BJP candidate Jitendra Singh during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Kathua district.
NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah take part in the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations, at Hazratbal Shrine, in Srinagar.
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti leaves after offering 'namaz' during Eid al Fitr celebrations, at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Vellore.
Supporters during a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Vellore.