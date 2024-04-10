National

Day In Pics: April 10, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 10, 2024

BJP protest against Kejriwal Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Security personnel use water cannon to disperse BJP workers protesting against AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, outside AAP office in New Delhi.

1/13
TMC%20candidate%20Prasun%20Banerjee%20campaigns
TMC candidate Prasun Banerjee campaigns Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

TMC candidate Prasun Banerjee during his door-to-door campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, in Howrah.

Advertisement

2/13
Sanjay%20Singh%20addressing%20media
Sanjay Singh addressing media Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

3/13
Eid-al-Fitr
Eid-al-Fitr Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan joins people in offering 'namaz', at the Beemapally Dargah Shareef, in Thiruvananthapuram.

4/13
Eid-al-Fitr
Eid-al-Fitr Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Congress candidate for Lok Sabha elections Shashi Tharoor and LDF candidate Pannyan Raveendran participate in Eid al-Fitr celebrations, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Advertisement

5/13
LS%20polls%20in%20Tripura
LS polls in Tripura Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A volunteer assists a visually impaired person to cast vote via postal ballot, in West Tripura district.Guwahati: People buy vermicelli at a market on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, in Guwahati, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_10_2024_000024B)

Advertisement

6/13
Eid%20al-Fitr
Eid al-Fitr Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People buy vermicelli at a market on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, in Guwahati.

Advertisement

7/13
Eid-al-Fitr
Eid-al-Fitr Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A Muslim woman gets her hands decorated with henna ahead of Eid al-Fitr, in Nadia.

8/13
Widows%20of%20Vrindavan
Widows of Vrindavan Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Widows at an ashram in Vrindavan.

9/13
Yogi%20Adityanath%20in%20J%26K
Yogi Adityanath in J&K Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State and BJP candidate Jitendra Singh during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Kathua district.

10/13
Eid-al-Fitr
Eid-al-Fitr Photo: PTI/Sheikh Irfan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah take part in the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations, at Hazratbal Shrine, in Srinagar.

11/13
Eid-al-Fitr
Eid-al-Fitr Photo: PTI/Sheikh Irfan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti leaves after offering 'namaz' during Eid al Fitr celebrations, at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar.

12/13
PM%20Modi%20campaigns%20for%20LS%20polls
PM Modi campaigns for LS polls Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Vellore.

13/13
PM%20Modi%20campaigns%20for%20LS%20polls
PM Modi campaigns for LS polls Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Supporters during a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Vellore.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP Drops Kirron Kher, Replaces Pawan Singh In Latest List; SP Vows Agnipath Scheme Rollback In Manifesto
  8. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Faces Holger Rune In Monte Carlo Masters Round Of 32