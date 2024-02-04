Daughter Robs Mother's Home, Steals Jewellery Meant For Sister's Wedding

In a surprising turn of events, a 31-year-old woman, identified as Shweta, has been arrested in Delhi's Uttam Nagar for orchestrating a robbery at her mother's home. The incident came to light when Shweta's mother, Kamlesh, reported the theft of gold and silver jewellery, along with ₹25,000 in cash, on January 30, as reported by NDTV.
Despite no signs of forced entry, the police delved into CCTV footage, discovering a woman in a burqa entering the house suspiciously. A subsequent technical investigation led to the apprehension of Shweta. During questioning, she admitted to planning the burglary due to feelings of jealousy and hatred towards her younger sister, claiming her mother favored her sibling.
Shweta confessed to accumulating debts and stealing some of the jewelry that her mother had kept for her. She detailed her elaborate plan, including moving out of her mother's home in January to create an opportunity. Taking advantage of her mother's visits to help set up her new residence, Shweta discreetly stole the keys to her mother's house.
On the day of the robbery, she disguised herself in a burqa after leaving her new home, pretending to buy vegetables. Using the stolen keys, she entered her mother's house, pilfering jewellery and cash from the main door and cupboard locker. When Kamlesh reported the robbery, Shweta feigned concern to avoid suspicion.
While Shweta claimed to have sold the stolen jewellery, the police successfully recovered the items. The entire incident sheds light on the complexities within family dynamics and the unexpected twists in criminal activities.