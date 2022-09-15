Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Dalit Man Beaten Up For Drinking Water From Pot In Rajasthan

Four people have been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the incident that took place in Digga village.

Representative image
Representative image File

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 1:57 pm

A Dalit man was allegedly beaten up with iron rods and sticks by a group of men for drinking water from a pot meant for people from upper castes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Thursday.

Four people have been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the incident that took place in Digga village, they said.

On Tuesday evening, Chatura Ram was going to Digga with his wife when they stopped near a grocery store and he drank water from a pot kept outside the shop. Four-five men abused him and thrashed him with iron rods and sticks for drinking water from the pot which they claimed was for people from upper castes, the police said.

Ram sustained injuries behind one of his ears and on other body parts. He was taken to a hospital and his statement was recorded, they said.

A case was registered in the matter on the basis of the victim's complaint, they added.

Ram alleged that the accused also fired bullets but police said the claim is yet to be verified.

Tags

National Dalit Man Dalits Dalit In India Violence Against Dalit Rajasthan Jaisalmer Rajasthan Jaisalmer Violence
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Interview Karan Johar About ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection, Asks Him ‘What Is This Desperation?'

Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Interview Karan Johar About ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection, Asks Him ‘What Is This Desperation?'