CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Disqualified From Bihar Assembly

Liberation MLA Manoj Manzil was on Friday disqualified from the Bihar assembly, three days after he was awarded life sentence by a court in a murder case.

According to a notification issued by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, Manzil's disqualification shall be in effect from February 13, the date of his "conviction and sentence", in accordance with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act.

The Left leader, who represented Tarari assembly constituency of Bhojpur district, was convicted in an eight-year-old murder case by the MP/MLA court at Arrah, the district headquarters.