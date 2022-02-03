Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID: Decline In Daily Cases In Kerala, 42,677 New Infections, 50,821 Recoveries, 601 Deaths

As the number of recoveries was more than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state went down to 3,69,073, a government release said.

COVID: Decline In Daily Cases In Kerala, 42,677 New Infections, 50,821 Recoveries, 601 Deaths
COVID: Decline In Daily Cases In Kerala, 42,677 New Infections, 50,821 Recoveries, 601 Deaths

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 7:18 pm

Recoveries eclipsed fresh infections as daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala decreased on Thursday, with the state recording 42,677 new cases that raised the caseload to 61,72,432.
         

With 50,821 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries reached 57,45,912. As the number of recoveries was more than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state went down to 3,69,073, a government release said.
       

On Wednesday, the number of active cases was 3,77,823. The southern state had reported 52,199 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
       

Related stories

TCS To Expand US Operations; Add 1,000 Employees By 2023

COVID: 77 Lakh Without ID cards Administered First Dose, 14.55 Lakh Given Second Doses: Centre To SC

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Claims His Car Fired Upon In Poll Bound Uttar Pradesh

Kerala on Thursday also reported 601 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 56,701, according to a government release. Of the deaths, 36 were reported in the last 24 hours, 124 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 441 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.
             
       

As many as 1,14,610 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 7,055, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (5,264), Kottayam (4,303), Kollam (3,633), Pathanamthitta (3,385), Thrissur (3,186), Alappuzha (3,010), Kozhikode (2,891) and Malappuram (2,380).
       

The remaining districts recorded less than 2,000 cases. Of the new cases, 444 were health workers, 202 were from outside the State and, 39,118 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 2,913, the release said.
       

There are currently 5,08,146 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,97,025 are in-home or institutional quarantine and 11,121 in hospitals, the release said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Kerala COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Sexual Abuse Horror At Bihar Shelter Home

Sexual Abuse Horror At Bihar Shelter Home

COVID: 77 Lakh Without ID cards Administered First Dose, 14.55 Lakh Given Second Doses: Centre To SC

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Claims His Car Fired Upon In Poll-Bound Uttar Pradesh

Lifting Night Curfew, Reopening Schools In Delhi Likely To Be Discussed At DDMA Meeting On Feb 4

MP: Police Arrests Runaway Bride Who Cheated On Eight Grooms

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People participate in a ritual for the African sea goddess Yemanja at Ramirez Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

Yemanja Feast Day: Uruguans Flock To The Beach To Pay Ode To Sea Goddess

A 216-foot statue of 11th century saint Ramanujacharya ahead of its unveiling ceremony, at Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Gets 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth