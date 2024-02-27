National

Covid Claims Life Of 24-Year-Old Man In Kolkata

February 27, 2024

Covid Claims Life Of 24-Year-Old Man In Kolkata Photo: File Image
A Covid-19 patient died in a state-run hospital here, the third such virus-related death in West Bengal this year, a senior official of the health department said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Ashish Hazra, was first admitted to the National Medical College and Hospital with breathing trouble, the official said.

"He was diagnosed with meningitis and then tested positive for Covid-19 following which he was shifted to Beliaghata ID Hospital. His condition soon started to deteriorate and he passed away on Sunday night," she told PTI.

Hazra's body was handed over to Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials after which his last rites were performed on Monday evening following Covid-19 protocols, she added.

In January, the state had registered two Covid-19 deaths -- one in the city while another in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.

