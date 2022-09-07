Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
COVID-19: Mumbai Logs 316 New Cases, Three Deaths; Active Count 2,218

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 7:38 pm

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 316 new coronavirus positive cases and three fresh fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With this, the infection tally grew to 11,47,041, while the death toll increased to 19,714, it said in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the country's financial capital had recorded 285 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality.

The city has been reporting more than 200 cases daily since the beginning of September. The active case count went below the 2,500-mark with 2,218 such cases. A day ago, there were 2,540 active cases.

The new cases were detected through 8,075 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, due to which the cumulative test count surged to 1,81,42,983. On Tuesday, 5,046 tests were conducted in the city.        

As 635 patients recuperated during the day, Mumbai's overall recovery count rose to 11,25,109. 

Mumbai's recovery rate is 98.1 per cent. Of the 316 new cases, only 17 patients are symptomatic, while the remaining 299 are asymptomatic, the bulletin said.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is 0.031 per cent for the period between September 1 and 6, while the doubling rate is 2,249 days.

-With PTI Input

