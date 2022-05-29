COVID-19: Maha's Case Count Rises By 550; One Dies

Sunday, May 29, 2022
Updated: 29 May 2022 9:30 pm

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 550 new coronavirus positive cases, 21 more than the previous day, which raised the overall tally to 78,85,944, while one death took the toll to 1,47,859, the state health department said. 

On Saturday, the state had recorded 529 cases, but no virus-related death. A total of 324 coronavirus patients were discharged on Sunday, which pushed the recovery count to 77,35,088, it said in a statement.

There are 2,997 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present. The state's recovery rate is 98.09 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.87 per cent.

With 375 new cases, Mumbai's infection count grew to 10,64,056. The city's death toll remained unchanged at 19,566 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day. Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, reported 468 new cases. With this, the case count of this region is now 22,40,283 and the fatality figure is 39,837. 

Pune division reported 59 new cases, Nagpur division seven cases, Nashik division six new cases, Kolhapur division five cases, Aurangabad and Akola divisions two cases each, and Latur division one case. The only death in the state was reported in Solapur district.

During the day, 24,707 people were tested to ascertain whether they were infected, which took the overall test count to 8,08,89,128. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 78,85,944, new cases: 550, death toll: 1,47,859, recoveries  77,35,088, active cases 2,997, total tests 8,08,89,128.

-With PTI Input

