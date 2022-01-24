Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID-19 Cases In Delhi Drop Below 10K, Positivity Rate 13.32 Per Cent

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

COVID-19 Cases In Delhi Drop Below 10K, Positivity Rate 13.32 Per Cent
COVID-19 infections witness a dip in Delhi - AP Photo

Trending

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 10:37 am

Delhi on Sunday reported 9,197 fresh Covid cases and 34 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 13.32 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The health bulletin showed 69,022 Covid tests were conducted in the capital the previous day.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. It has taken just 10 days for cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 45 deaths due to Covid, the highest since June 5, and 11,486 cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent. On Friday, the capital had logged 10,756 cases with a positivity rate of 18.04 per cent and 38 deaths.

As many as 513 people have succumbed to Covid in the national capital so far in January. However, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and officials have maintained that most patients had comorbidities, such as cancer, liver or kidney diseases, and Covid wasn't the primary reason for deaths this time.

Related stories

27-Yr-Old Man Arrested For Molesting PhD Student Inside JNU Campus

Unvaccinated People, Children Below 15 Yrs Not Allowed At R-Day Parade: Guidelines

Over 21,900 Families Who Lost Member To Covid Given Rs 50,000 Ex-Gratia: Delhi Govt

There are 15,411 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 2,424 (15.73 per cent) of them are occupied. The bulletin stated that the number of Covid patients in hospitals has dropped from 2,624 on January 19 to 2,342. Currently, 164 patients are on ventilator support.

There are 54,246 active Covid cases in Delhi. Of these, 42,438 patients are recovering in home isolation, it said. Jain had earlier said that the danger of Covid has subsided in the national capital and the situation is "quite under control".

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had proposed lifting the weekend curfew and ending the odd-even rule for opening shops, but Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed that status quo be maintained on the restrictions till the situation improves further. The LG's office, however, approved the government's proposal to allow private offices to reopen with 50 per cent staff.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases COVID Fatalities Covid Third Wave COVID Restrictions
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

RSS-BJP Distorting History And Misleading Country: Ashok Gehlot

RSS-BJP Distorting History And Misleading Country: Ashok Gehlot

Kerala Reports 45,449 New COVID-19 Cases

Bihar Logs 2,768 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Fatalities

Pregnant Women, Employees With Disabilities Exempt From Physical Attendance In J-K

Akhilesh Appeals To People To Light Flame On Jan 26 In 'Memory' Of Amar Jawan Jyoti

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The South African team gathered in the middle of the field to celebrate while Man of the Match and Man of the Series Quinton De Kock is shown on the big screen after beating India 3-0 in an ODI Series that concluded at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

South Africa Beat India By 4 Runs In 3rd ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Sweep

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 7: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Enter Quarters

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1

Blanket of snow covers a hill in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

Photo Gallery: It's Snowing In Himachal Pradesh!

Workers give final touches to a model of a fighter jet at the Indian Air Force tableau during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi.

The Final Touch To Tableaux For Republic Day Parade