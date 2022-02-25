Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID-19: Assam Records No Death After 52 Days

On Thursday, the state reported 32 new cases against testing of 3,615 samples for COVID-19.

COVID-19: Assam Records No Death After 52 Days
Assam logs a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 9:22 pm

For the first time after 52 days, Assam reported no death due to COVID-19 on Thursday although it registered 32 fresh infections, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. It was on January 2 when the state had last witnessed zero death due to the pandemic.

On Thursday, the state reported 32 new cases against testing of 3,615 samples for COVID-19, the NHM bulletin said. Assam had recorded 25 cases against the testing of 4,098 samples on Wednesday. Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 14 fresh cases. The NHM said that 57 coronavirus patients recovered on Thursday taking the total number of cured people to 7,15,767.

The total number of deaths of COVID-19 infected people stands at 7,984, including 1,347 with co-morbidities. Currently, the state has 319 active cases.

Related stories

Active COVID-19 Cases In Puducherry Down To 202

Over 1.9 Million Indian Kids Lost Parent Or Caregiver To COVID-19: Lancet Study

Centre Asks States, UTs To Allow Relaxation Of Covid Curbs

With 7,24,070 total COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.56 per cent against total testing of 2,82,94,709 samples so far. The NHM said a total of 4,31,72,599 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Covid-19 Positive Assam Assam Guwahati
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

UP Assembly Elections: Campaign For 5th Phase Of Polling On Sunday Ends

UP Assembly Elections: Campaign For 5th Phase Of Polling On Sunday Ends

MP Govt Already Sent Proposal To Centre To Raise Number Of Seats In Medical Colleges: Minister

West Bengal Guv Refuses To Reschedule Summoning Of Assembly From 2 AM To 2 PM

Maharashtra: Passengers Injured As Bus Overturns In Amravati

Jharkhand Allows Schools In All Districts To Reopen From Mar 7

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pincer Move

A carnival reveler in a costume is seen at the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany.

Party All Night

Bella Hadid, leads other models, as they wear creations as part of the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, as guests record the show on their cell phones during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Fairies On The Ramp

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs