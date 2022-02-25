COVID-19: Assam Records No Death After 52 Days

For the first time after 52 days, Assam reported no death due to COVID-19 on Thursday although it registered 32 fresh infections, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. It was on January 2 when the state had last witnessed zero death due to the pandemic.

On Thursday, the state reported 32 new cases against testing of 3,615 samples for COVID-19, the NHM bulletin said. Assam had recorded 25 cases against the testing of 4,098 samples on Wednesday. Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 14 fresh cases. The NHM said that 57 coronavirus patients recovered on Thursday taking the total number of cured people to 7,15,767.

The total number of deaths of COVID-19 infected people stands at 7,984, including 1,347 with co-morbidities. Currently, the state has 319 active cases.

With 7,24,070 total COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.56 per cent against total testing of 2,82,94,709 samples so far. The NHM said a total of 4,31,72,599 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state.

