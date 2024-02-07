Corporates Must Contribute Towards Education Of Girl Child: Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said women are the greatest stakeholders in Indian democracy and asked corporates to "come forward and contribute towards education of girls".
Dhankhar was addressing a gathering during the centenary celebrations of the Indraprastha College for Women in Delhi University's north campus.
"Our businessmen donate so much to foreign NGOs. The corporates must come forward and utilise their CSR funds to contribute towards education of girls," he said.
Dhankhar said educating a girl can transform an entire generation, thereby beginning a revolution.
While inviting students of the college to visit the new Parliament building, he described them as soldiers who will usher the country's golden period in the next 25 years of the 'Amrit Kaal'.
The vice president's wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh and Chairman of IP College Alok B Shriram were among the dignitaries present at the centenary event.
Addressing the students, Singh shared his reflections on the 100-year journey of IP College for Women preceded by 100 years of the University of Delhi last year and its unprecedented growth in all spheres.
He also praised the college's contribution to the overall academic excellence of the university.