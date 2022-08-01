Congress’ Youth Wing Protests Over Price Rise, Unemployment

The Indian Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest outside Shastri Bhawan against the Central government over the rising prices and unemployment in the country, party officials said.

Several IYC leaders and workers holding banners gathered in New Delhi and raised slogans against the Centre, they said.

IYC president Srinivas B V said that ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have come to power, youths are losing their jobs, people are being hit by the GST and unemployment is on the rise in the country.

Modi government is proving to be a "looteri government", he added.

(With PTI inputs)

