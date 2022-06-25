Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Congress Murdered Democracy By Forcing Emergency In 1975, Says Dhami

Participating virtually in a programme held at the BJP's district office here in the honour of the ‘soldiers of democracy’ (loktantra ke senani) on the 47th anniversary of the emergency on Saturday, Dhami said June 25, 1975, will always be remembered as a "dark chapter" in independent India's history.

Congress Murdered Democracy By Forcing Emergency In 1975, Says Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Facebook/Pushkar Singh Dhami

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 5:17 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said the Congress had murdered democracy by forcing the emergency on the country and putting behind bars anyone who resisted the move.

"Whoever stood up and came forward to protest it (emergency) was sent to jail and subjected to atrocities," he said addressing the programme virtually from Delhi.

The Chief Minister also honoured 28 ‘soldiers of democracy’ who were sent to jail for opposing the emergency by offering each of them a shawl and memento.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Congress Uttarakhand CM Emergency Politics BJP Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand
