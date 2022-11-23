Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Congress Model Means Casteism And Vote Bank Politics Which Creates Rift Among People: PM Modi In Gujarat

Addressing a rally at Mehsana in north Gujarat, where the two-phase Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next month, Modi said the Congress destroyed not only Gujarat but the entire country. 

PM Modi launches Karmayogi Prarambh
PM Modi points out at Congress Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 3:50 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the "Congress model" meant nepotism, casteism, sectarianism and vote bank politics.

Addressing a rally at Mehsana in north Gujarat, where the two-phase Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next month, Modi said the Congress destroyed not only Gujarat but the entire country. 

"The Congress model means corruption, nepotism, dynastic politics, sectarianism and casteism. They are known for indulging in vote bank politics and creating rifts between people to be in power. 

"This model has not only destroyed Gujarat but India too. That is the reason why we have to work hard to take the country ahead today," he said. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address poll rallies at Dahod, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar during the day.

(With PTI inputs)

