Congress, JDS Are Number One In Corruption, Keep Family Interest On Top: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, dubbing them as 'dynastic parties', which are number one in corruption and keep their family's interests on top, as he stepped up the BJP's campaign in poll-bound Karnataka.

He also accused the Congress of insulting its veterans, and said the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on his birthday is something which all the political parties should learn on how to treat such leaders.

Shah addressed two public meetings as part of BJP's "Vijay Sankalpa Yatra" ahead of the polls due by May at the district headquarters town of Bidar and Devanahalli near Bengaluru.

"You have to decide whether you want to vote for FDI-friendly BJP, or Congress and JD(S), which are number one in corruption", he told the gathering.

"Do you want BJP which made Karnataka number one in aviation and space, or Congress and JD(S), which keep their family interest at number one place?" he asked.

-With PTI Input