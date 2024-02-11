'Is Meeting PM Modi Anti-Party?': Acharya Pramod Krishnam After Expulsion From Congress

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam was expelled by the party on Saturday for alleged 'indiscipline' and certain statements against the party.
Krishnam wrote a brief post in Hindi on social media X few hours after he was expelled from Congress, he said, "Ram and “Rashtra” But “compromise” cannot be done." He also mentioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the post.
Later in a press conference, Krishnam asked if meeting with PM Modi is considered 'anti-party'.
Krishnam on Sunday morning held a press conference at Kalki dham where he questioned the Congress party, "Meeting PM Modi, inviting UP CM Yogi Adityanath for foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham, and talking about Indian culture - are these things anti-party?"
He recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and also expressed disapproval of the Congress leadership's decision to skip the event.
Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal issued a statement which read, "In view of complaints about indiscipline and repeatedly making statement against the party, Congress president has approved the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee's proposal to expel Shri Pramod Krishnam for six years with immediate effect."
Krishnam had previously met Prime Minister Modi this month and extended an invitation to him for the foundation stone laying event of Shri Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on February 19.
Advertisement
Recently, he has been expressing disapproval of certain choices made by the Congress leadership, such as their decision not to take part in the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.
Krishnam ran for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Lucknow as a Congress candidate but was unsuccessful.