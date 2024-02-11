'Is Meeting PM Modi Anti-Party?': Acharya Pramod Krishnam After Expulsion From Congress

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam was expelled by the party on Saturday for alleged 'indiscipline' and certain statements against the party.

Krishnam wrote a brief post in Hindi on social media X few hours after he was expelled from Congress, he said, "Ram and “Rashtra” But “compromise” cannot be done." He also mentioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the post.

Later in a press conference, Krishnam asked if meeting with PM Modi is considered 'anti-party'.