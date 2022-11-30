Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Congress Appoints New Office-Bearers In The Goa Unit

Home National

Congress Appoints New Office-Bearers In The Goa Unit

A senior vice-president, five vice-presidents, and 14 general secretaries were elected by the Congress on Wednesday as members of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee.

A Congress flag. (Representative image)
A Congress flag. (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 10:51 pm

The Congress on Wednesday appointed new office-bearers of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee including one senior vice-president, five vice-presidents, and 14 general secretaries.

The Goa Congress is headed by Amit Patkar.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of office-bearers, chairman of media and communication department and the constitution of the executive committee, political affairs committee and disciplinary action committee of Goa Pradesh Congress committee with immediate effect," the party said in official communication.

While M K Shaikh has been appointed as senior vice-president of the Goa Congress, the five vice-presidents are Pramod Salgaonkar, Subash Phaldessai, Tulio D'Souza, Sunil Khawtankar, and Vithoba Dessai.

The 14 general secretaries are Everson Vales, Capt Viriato Fernandes, Rajesh Verenkar, Moreno Rebello, Manisha Usgaonkar, Savio D'Souza, Pradip Naik, Srinivas Khalp, Hitendra Yashwant Gaonkar, Joseph Vaz, Vijay Bhike, Varad Mardolkar, Archit Naik and Royla Fernandes.

Orville Dourando has been appointed the treasurer of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, while a 14-member executive committee and a 12-member political affairs committee have also been set up.

Shaikh has been made the chairman of the disciplinary action committee with Augusto M Da Costa, Simran J Gawas, and Everson Vales as its members.

Amarnath Panjikar has been appointed as the chairman of the media and communication department, the Congress said.

Related stories

PM Narendra Modi Took Steps To Preserve Tribal Glory And Pride While Congress Failed On That Front: Amit Shah

No Assembly Session Held In Uttarakhand's Summer Capital Gairsain: Congress

Congress Created Maximum Credibility Crisis In Indian Politics: Rajnath Singh

Tags

National Goa All India Congress Committee Amit Patkar Executive Committee Political Affairs General Secretary M K Shaikh State Unit Spokesperson Amarnath Panjikar
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’