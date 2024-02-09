National

Cold Wave Conditions Back In Rajasthan After Rain

The state's Fatehpur recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius Friday morning.

PTI
PTI

February 9, 2024

Cold Wave Conditions in Rajasthan

Cold wave conditions returned on Friday in parts of Rajasthan due to rainfall caused by western disturbance with several places recording lower than normal minimum temperatures, a MeT department spokesperson said.

The state's Fatehpur recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4 degree Celsius Friday morning. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in the state remained mainly dry in the last 24 hours with several places reeling under a cold wave.

On Friday morning, Sikar logged a minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees, and Karauli and Banswara 3.0 degrees each. Churu and Bhilwara recorded 3.5 degrees, Pilani 3.5 degrees, and Alwar registered 4.6 degrees Celsius minimum temperature.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement