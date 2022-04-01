Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Coal India Achieves Record Production Of 622 MT In FY22

Coal supplies to power generation companies during FY22 also touched a record of 540.4 MT, up 21.4 per cent as compared to 445 MT in FY21

Coal India Achieves Record Production Of 622 MT In FY22
Coal India Ltd (CIL) Coal India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 4:17 pm

State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) on Friday reported a record coal production in FY22 at 622.6 million tonnes, registering an annual growth of 4.4 per cent.

In 2020-21, coal production stood at 595.2 million tonnes (MT).

Related stories

Chattisgarh Gives Nod To Rajasthan State Utility For Coal Mining In Parsa-Kanta Block

Coal Imports From Russia Could Be Highest In Over Two Years In March: Report

Coal supplies to power generation companies during FY22 also touched a record of 540.4 MT, up 21.4 per cent as compared to 445 MT in FY21.

"CIL ended FY22 scripting a historic high in coal production, offtake and coal despatch to power plants... amid rising coal demand from the country's (power) generation companies,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.

According to the filing, CIL began FY22 with 99.13 MT of stock at its pitheads and could liquidate 38.4 MT of coal in March 2022-end. 

Coal output and offtake targets are pegged at 700 MTs for FY23, it said.

"With focus to production boost, CIL has cleared 16 coal mining projects, of which seven are greenfield and nine are expansion projects. Combined, they have a total capacity of nearly 100 MT a year and incremental capacity of 56.7 MT per year." 

Tags

National Business Coal India Coal India IPO Coal India Ltd Coal India Ltd CIL Coal Production Coal Output Coal Crisis Coal Imports
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Match Updates

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Match Updates