Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday wondered why the Congress MLA Priyank Kharge was not in favour of the development of Kalyana Karnataka or the erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

“I don’t know why Priyank Kharge is opposing the announcement of Rs 5,000-crore grant for Kalyana Karnataka Development Board (KKDB) instead of welcoming it. It looks like Priyank is not in favour of development of the backward Kalyana Karnataka region,” Bommai told reporters.

Kharge at a press conference wondered aloud which celebration did Bommai participate in.

“Did the Chief Minister come to participate in the corruption festival. Yesterday, he (Bommai) made big announcements and questioned the local leaders there for the backwardness of the region, but I'd like to question him what his contribution was in developing it?” Kharge asked.

Bommai said he had announced on Saturday that the Rs 5,000 crore would be provided for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region in the State Budget 2023-24.

Last year, the BJP government promised to provide Rs 3,000 crore which had been mentioned in the current year budget.

“Instead of welcoming it, the Congress MLA has opposed it. It will create an impression that Priyank wants this region to remain backward forever. All of us must work for the development of the backward areas instead of politicising it,” he added.

