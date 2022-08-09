Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CM Arvind Kejriwal Hoists 500th Tricolour Installed By His Government

At the flag hoisting ceremony at Mayur Vihar, Arvind Kejriwal began his address with chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai, Inquilab Zindabad and Vande Mataram.

undefined
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 2:46 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday hoisted the 500th national flag installed by his government, and said everybody should take a pledge to make India the number one country in the world.

He said many countries that got independence after India have "surpassed us".

"We have everything. We have the most intelligent people in the world and the most hardworking people but we have lagged behind," he said, once again denouncing those calling government's welfare scheme as "freebies".

Related stories

Arvind Kejriwal Targets BJP, Terms It ‘Corruption And Spurious Liquor’

Arvind Kejriwal Promises Sops To Tribals In Gujarat Ahead Of Election

"It pains me to hear some people saying free education should be stopped. They are calling it a freebie saying that poor should not get free education in government schools. I don't understand the term freebie or free 'revadi'. If government schools are closed, nearly 70 to 80 per cent children will remain illiterate," he said.

Good education, healthcare and employment should be considered fundamental rights, and not called freebies, he said.

At the flag hoisting ceremony at Mayur Vihar, he began his address with chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai, Inquilab Zindabad and Vande Mataram.

"A year back, we had decided we will install so many tricolours in Delhi that whenever a Delhiite steps out, he sees at least one flag around him. We are ensuring that people see the tricolour three to four times during the day," he said, adding his government has installed 500 national flags across the national capital now.

His Deputy Manish Sisodia thanked the engineers and contractors who helped in realising the dream of installing 500 national flags across Delhi.

Tags

National Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 500th Tricolour Manish Sisodia Government Schools AAP India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal Defies Age, Wins His 13th CWG Medal - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal Defies Age, Wins His 13th CWG Medal - In Pics

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence