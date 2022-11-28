Chhattisgarh Sees One COVID-19 Case, One Recovery; Active Tally Now 10

Chhattisgarh on Monday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,726, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,145, an official said.

The recovery count increased by one and stood at 11,63,571, leaving the state with 10 active cases, he said.

The lone case was reported in the Raipur district, the official added.

With 1,777 samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests in the state reached 1,87,97,810, he informed.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,726, new cases 1, death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,571, active cases 10, today tests 1,777, total tests 1,87,97,810.