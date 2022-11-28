Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Sees One COVID-19 Case, One Recovery; Active Tally Now 10

According to an official, Chhattisgarh reported one positive COVID-19 case on Monday, bringing the total to 11,77,726, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,145.

covid-19
covid-19 Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 10:36 pm

Chhattisgarh on Monday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,726, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,145, an official said.

The recovery count increased by one and stood at 11,63,571, leaving the state with 10 active cases, he said.

The lone case was reported in the Raipur district, the official added.

With 1,777 samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests in the state reached 1,87,97,810, he informed.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,726, new cases 1, death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,571, active cases 10, today tests 1,777, total tests 1,87,97,810.

Tags

National Chhattisgarh COVID-19 Coronavirus India Positivity Rate Union Health Ministry Data Coronavirus Infections Raipur
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves

Don't Mess Up Chances: Srikanth To Pant

Don't Mess Up Chances: Srikanth To Pant