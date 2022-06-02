Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Chhattisgarh Sees 8 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 62

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,476, new cases 8, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,380, active cases 62, today tests 2,805, total tests 1,77,45,926.

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 10:15 pm

Chhattisgarh on Thursday recorded eight COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,52,476, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The eight cases comprised three in Raipur, two in Bilaspur and one each in Durg, Dhamtari and Raigarh, while no new COVID-19 case was reported in 23 districts, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,38,380 after six persons completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 62, the official said.

With 2,805 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,77,45,926, he added.

-With PTI Input

