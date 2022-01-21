Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Chhattisgarh CM Instructs Officials To Conduct Audit Of COVID-19 Casualties

The state on Thursday reported 15 deaths, the highest single-day fatalities since the cases started increasing early this month.

The state has been recording a sudden increase in Covid-19 deaths. - PTI Photo/Kamal Singh

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 3:44 pm

Expressing concern over the rise in COVID-19 casualties, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has instructed health officials to conduct an audit of deaths due to the infection, an official said.

The state has reported 82 deaths in the last 10 days due to the infection and comorbidities, the official said. “The chief minister has expressed serious concern over the sudden increase in the number of deaths due to COVID-19,” the official from the state public relations department said.

After receiving information about 15 deaths, Baghel directed the principal secretary of the health department to ensure that an audit is conducted for each of the casualties, he said. Baghel also directed all district collectors to remain alert and strictly monitor the situation in view of the rising deaths, he added.

As per an official release, the chief minister has directed senior administrative officers to ensure that proper arrangements are in place to prevent the spread of infection and to provide better treatment facilities to the infected persons. Instructions have been given to hospitalise patients based on their health condition, and collectors have been asked to ensure strict adherence of COVID-19 guidelines and monitor the health of patients in home isolation, it said.

Till Thursday, the state had recorded 10,81,178 COVID-19 cases, which includes 13,697 casualties and 10,35,745 recoveries. There are currently 31,736 active cases in the state.

With inputs from PTI. 

